Three Nashville tornado sirens repaired, back in operation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three tornado sirens operated by Nashville's Office of Emergency Management have been repaired as of Thursday afternoon and are now operable.

Nashville OEM says CommTech operators fixed the three sirens that had been out of service for weeks. CommTech is the vendor for their Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System.

The Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System had outages at 0 Conference Drive, 301 Berry Street and the intersection of McCrory Lane and Newsom Station Road.

Two of the inoperable sirens, listed on Conference Drive and McCrory Lane/Newsom Station Road, were damaged during the March severe weather storms. The Berry Street siren was tested at the start of April and discovered to be in need of repair.

Nashville OEM conducts monthly tests on the sirens to ensure they are all functioning properly and make necessary repairs to any inoperable sirens.

See previous: Three Nashville tornado sirens inoperable, storm incoming Wednesday

3 Nashville tornado sirens that were down now repaired, tested

Two tornado sirens 'inoperable' in Nashville ahead of potential storms Friday

Two tornado sirens are still out in Nashville ahead of Friday storms