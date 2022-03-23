Live: Trial for RaDonda Vaught, former Vanderbilt nurse, continues into second day of testimony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second day of testimony will begin on Tuesday morning for RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse on trial for the death of a patient in her care.

She is accused of killing Charlene Murphey, who received the wrong medication and became unable to breathe in 2017. Murphy entered the hospital because of a brain bleed. In the following months after Murphey's death, Vaught was fired from the hospital.

Breaking News Update

Vaught was emotional during the first day of testimony. The daughter-in-law of Murphey testified and an audio recording of her interview with a Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agent played for more than an hour before the court. Vaught said in during the audio recording played during the first day she was distracted while retrieving the medication.

At times, she reached for tissues and put her head down on the defense table.

WTVF

In 2019, the Davidson County Grand Jury indicted Vaught on charges of impaired adult abuse and reckless homicide. If convicted, she could face up to 10 years in prison.

The Tennessee Board of Nursing unanimously voted to revoke her nursing license last summer. Vaught told the board that she was distracted while pulling the medication and didn't read the vial to confirm the drug. One board member said there were just "too many nursing flags" going off that Vaught ignored when administering the medication.