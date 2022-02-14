Trial to start Monday for woman accused in Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza's death

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The trial of Ashley Kroese begins on February 14, 2022.

She is accused of killing Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza after driving drunk and hitting his squad vehicle in front of the Brentwood Market in 2020 on Franklin Road.

Officer Legieza died at the scene. He’s the only officer to die on duty in the department's 50-year history.

Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little released a statement ahead of the trial.

"In Brentwood, we remain heartbroken over the loss of our friend and dedicated servant, Officer Destin Legieza, on June 18, 2020. Though nothing will bring him back to us or soothe the pain in our hearts, we have faith in our judicial system that justice will be brought to this tragic situation," he said.

Kroese is charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a vehicle, driving on the right-hand side of the road.