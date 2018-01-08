Trump's Nashville Visit: What You Need To Know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - President Trump is making a stop in Nashville Monday, to address thousands of farmers at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention.

The event, which is meant to learn about and promote the future of agriculture, is being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

President Trump is expected to sign an Executive Order while in Nashville. Details about his speech and executive action are not yet clear.

What is the American Farm Bureau Federation convention?

An estimated 7,000 farmers, ranchers and others involved in agriculture will attend the week-long event.

Members are expected to talk about the Farm Bill, which is up for discussion in the legislature this year. One grassroots organization, Farmers for Free Trade, has been working to support agricultural trade.

Members said farmers' futures depend on trade, and they want President Trump to know they think America should continue trading with countries like Mexico and Canada.

Impact on traffic

Commuters should expect traffic delays and road closures for the President’s visit.

Heads up! We don't know the President's exact route, but expect BNA to Opryland and back to be slow to allow his motorcade to pass. That could be I-40, Briley, Donelson, Elm Hill or 70. Will impact afternoon rush hr during these time windows! #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/WmYeMIqXzq — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 8, 2018

Air Force One is scheduled to land at 2 p.m. Roads will be closed for the motorcade, though his specific route has not been announced.

President Trump is expected speak to the group at 3 p.m. He's scheduled to be back in the air by 4:15p.m. and will head to Atlanta, where he's expected to watch the National Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

This is President Trump's second trip to Nashville since taking office.