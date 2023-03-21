Under new proposal, seniors would get no less than 90 days notice if lease isn't being renewed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New legislation would give older Tennesseans more time to move if their landlord decides not to renew their lease.

Lawmakers are considering creating a state law that would require landlords give tenants who are 62 years of age or older 90 days notice of termination of tenancy.

The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands says people can become homeless when they don't have adequate time to plan their next move.

"Often the only place you can go is the ER and then you end up with senior citizens in the ER with no place to go, afraid for their health," said Elizabeth Leiserson, the director of the eviction right to counsel project. "That's obviously terrible for the individuals. It's also bad for the medical system and for the community."

Right now, there isn't a state law specifically for seniors. Tennessee rules landlords are required to follow state any tenant must be given at least 30 days notice. In Davidson County, it is 60 days.

The bill to extend the notice passed unanimously in the House on Monday and is heading to the Senate.

The idea was brought to lawmakers by AWAKE Nashville. The nonprofit was started last year by family members of a senior at a Madison apartment complex where all the residents were forced to move when it was sold.