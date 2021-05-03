Watch
News

Actions

Visitations begin Monday to honor former Sen. Thelma Harper

items.[0].videoTitle
Community members will have the chance to celebrate and honor Sen. Thelma Harper.
THELMA HARPER
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 09:55:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week, the life and legacy of Thelma Harper is being celebrated. The former state senator passed away nearly two weeks ago at the age of 80.

Community members will have the chance to celebrate and honor Sen. Harper on Monday. A Community Farewell Viewing is scheduled from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Schrader Lane Church of Christ.

Harper was the first Black woman to take state office in Tennessee. She served in the role for 28 years.

She has impacted and mentored so many people through the years. Harper was known for her hats and known to be a natural leader. According to the people who knew her best, she was thoughtful and remained engaged with anyone who she spoke with.

Thelma Visitation_frame_613.jpeg
Former Sen. Thelma Harper collected more than 100 hats while in office.

Today’s Community Farewell Viewing is one of several events happening this week to honor Senator Harper. View the full list of events and services here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast