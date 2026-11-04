WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The holiday season is here, and community organizations are working to make sure every family has what they need this year, including Wilson County Christmas For All.

All year long, volunteers prepare for Christmas Day by shopping and organizing toys. Now, you can help the toys make it under the tree for kids in Wilson County. You can volunteer to "shop" for individual children from their Christmas list, sponsor a child, or donate.

WATCH: Volunteers with Wilson County Christmas For All creating holiday magic for families in need

How Wilson County Christmas for All is providing joy this holiday season

"It gives them hope that people care, and I think children deserve Christmas magic. We are so glad that we can provide this for our community," said Beth with Wilson County Christmas For All.

This year, at several businesses across the community, you can find donation boxes. New and unwrapped toys will be accepted. So far, donation boxes can be found at Common Ground Coffee and Books, Trailer Park Food Trucks, and Action Fun Nerd Spot

Watch Megan's full live interviews to find out more on how you can make a difference this holiday season! Are you an organization that is giving back to families in need?

You can email Megan to see if NewsChannel 5 can help spread the word. Reach her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.