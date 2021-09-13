Wallet of Humphreys County flood victim stolen; man charged with theft

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man has been charged with theft after the wallet of a Humphreys County flood victim was stolen.

Mark Kee was one of the 20 people who died in the catastrophic flooding that hit Humphreys County after the swift current swept him away from his Waverly home. Police say somehow Kee’s wallet ended up in the possession of Andrew Edward Stitt.

Submitted Mark Kee

Now, Stitt is charged with theft of property. Kee’s wife told authorities that his wallet contained $5,000 in $100 increments, along with his driver’s license, debit and credit cards and other personal documents.

Investigators say there are witnesses who saw Stitt with a large “wad” of $100 bills after the flood and had a conversation with him. The charge is that Stitt stole the wallet.

According to an affidavit, Stitt “knowingly obtained… the property with intent to deprive the owner of the property.”