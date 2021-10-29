Watch
Want to see Garth Brooks at the Opry House? Tickets go on sale this morning

Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:24 AM, Oct 29, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tickets for Garth Brooks’ upcoming show at the Grand Ole Opry House go on sale Friday morning.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and are only available online through Ticketmaster. The digital waiting room opened at 9:30 a.m.

Ticketmaster said there is a four-ticket limit.

Brooks added a concert at the Opry House for November 18 after his two shows at the Ryman Auditorium quickly sold out.

The show is requiring all attendees to provide one of the following:

  • “Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination (at least 14 days from final vaccination shot) along with photo ID.”
  • “Or proof of negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event along with photo ID.”
  • “Nonvaccinated ticket holders who enter with negative tests must also wear properly fitting facemasks throughout the event.”

Brooks canceled his stadium tour back in August due to concerns about the delta variant. That included a show that was rained out at Nissan Stadium in July, that had yet to be rescheduled.

