Warren County suspect running from police hits beloved business owner on highway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A police pursuit ended in a fatal crash early this morning in Warren County, killing two people, including 61-year-old Phyllis Prater. The crash occurred on Nashville Highway and Castle Street.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene as Sky 5 hovered overhead. Phyllis Prater, a well-known community member and owner of Prater's BBQ, was struck head-on by 24-year-old Brandon James, the suspect police were pursuing. Both Prater and James were pronounced dead.

Michael Chrisawn, who works near the crash site, described the scene. “When I topped the hill, I said, ‘Lord have mercy,’” Chrisawn said.

Chrisawn, on his way to work, knew something was wrong when he pulled up near the wreck. “If I would’ve been 30 minutes earlier, it might’ve been me. You just never know,” he said.

Prater, who was also the wife of County Commissioner Gary Prater, was remembered fondly by Chrisawn. “She’s a very gracious person. Very sweet, very kind, and would go out of her way to help people,” he said.

According to Murfreesboro police, James carjacked someone at a Church Street Waffle House right before 4 am and took off. They say the stolen truck was found by officials in Warren County. It's unclear what happened next. What we do know - is that James took off in another vehicle and police started chasing him. McMinnville Police, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, and THP all got involved.

The chase ended when James crashed into Mrs. Prater.

“He never gave any thought, like, ‘I’m going to hit this car.’ He’s just very selfish,” Chrisawn said of James.

Chrisawn shared that his granddaughter, who worked for Prater at her BBQ restaurant, was devastated by the loss. “We’re going to miss Phyllis, that’s all we can say,” Chrisawn added.

Right now, The DA’s office won't say exactly what led up to the crash - they just say James put others in danger.

Chrisawn reflected on Prater’s impact on the community. “It’s very sad, and I feel sorry for the Prater family. There’s no doubt about that.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the District Attorney’s office are continuing to investigate.

District Attorney General for the 31st Judicial District Chris Stanford, added:

It is with a heavy heart that I confirm that Warren County lost a pillar of our community early this morning, Mrs. Phyllis Prater. Mrs.Prater and her husband, Gary Prater, have long served our community with their public service, kind generosity and philanthropic work. Mrs. Prater will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.



It is necessary to note that a preliminary review of the available evidence reveals that officers and deputies with the City of McMinnville Police Department and Warren County Sheriff's Department handled themselves with the highest level of expertise and integrity during the dangerous situation which appears to have threatened serious bodily injury or death to officers and deputies with both departments this morning.



My prayers, condolences and support are with Mrs. Prater’s family and friends, and all of Warren County which will be forever scarred by this tragic incident. Warren County is full of loving and supportive people that care for each other. We plead with the community to all try and put our differences aside for a time and join together with me and others in offering our thoughts, prayers and support to the Prater family as they grieve their tremendous loss.



Rumors and speculation can run rampant in our community, at times. However, this is an opportunity for our community to show what we are made of and unite with one another for the best interest of the Prater family and our community. Please also join with law enforcement as we collectively respect the Prater family’s privacy and continue to seek the facts of this incident through further investigation.



Thank you. Chris Stanford District Attorney General 31st Judicial District

