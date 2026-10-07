WATCH: Christa Pike case court hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Davidson County Chancery Court hearing is underway Wednesday morning that could shed new light on what happened before, during and after the failed execution of Christa Pike. Her attorneys said they plan to hold a news conference following the hearing.

UPDATES FROM REPORTER HANNAH MCDONALD INSIDE THE COURTROOM:

UPDATE — 11:54 a.m.: State argues Pike's legal challenges must be dismissed because all of her prayers for legal relief are centered around a scheduled execution date that has passed. Chancellor Myles asked if Pike's execution will be rescheduled. "I can't answer that question, your honor," said Will Ayers, representing the state. Ayers says that is the responsibility of the Tennessee Supreme Court

UPDATE — 11:48 a.m: Pike's defense team is asking for TDOC to remove the restraints shackling her to her hospital bed. Her attorneys say Pike does not have an easy way to connect with her legal team while in the hospital. Pike's team says while in TDOC custody, she would have access to a tablet to communicate with her legal team, and is asking for her to have access to a tablet. When Chancellor Myles asked if Pike is able to use a tablet in her current state, her defense team says they aren't sure.

UPDATE — 11:30 a.m: Davidson County Chancellor I'Ashea L. Myles is working through arguments with attorneys representing the state and Christa Pike, surrounding whether her court has jurisdiction over today's hearing.

WATCH NOW:

Christa Pike Hearing

Pike's attorneys filed a motion seeking a court order to preserve evidence from the botched lethal injection. The hearing began at 11 a.m.

The proceeding comes as state officials and investigators face mounting pressure to explain what went wrong on Sept. 30, when Pike survived two complete rounds of lethal injection — an outcome her attorneys described as "medically unprecedented."

WATCH: STATE FAILS TO EXECUTE CHRISTA PIKE

Christa Pike being treated at hospital after botched execution, attorneys say

Attorneys said as of Tuesday that Pike remains conscious and speaking, though she suffered severe damage to her arms and faces a lengthy recovery.

WATCH: Christa Pike conscious and speaking after failed Tennessee execution attempt, attorneys say

Christa Pike conscious, speaking after failed execution attempt, attorneys say

The hearing also comes days after TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada resigned and Gov. Bill Lee appointed former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton to lead an independent investigation into the failed execution.

WATCH: TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada Resigns Amid Scrutiny Over Failed Christa Pike Execution

TDOC Commissioner Frank Strada Resigns Amid Scrutiny Over Failed Christa Pike Execution

Media witnesses and Pike's own legal observers said crucial moments of the execution were hidden from view after curtains inside the chamber were closed. What happened behind those curtains is one of the central questions investigators are expected to examine.

WATCH: Christa Pike: Media witnesses say Pike remained “very alive” when they were asked to leave room

Christa Pike: Media witnesses say Pike remained “very alive” when they were asked to leave room

Pike's attorneys said they plan to hold a news conference following the hearing. NewsChannel 5 will update this story with details from the court and the news conference.

This story was reported by Jason Lamb and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

