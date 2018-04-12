What To Know For Tonight's Preds Game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thursday night is Game 1 of the first series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Nashville Predators. They'll take on the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena at 8:30 p.m.
There will be plenty of fun ahead of the game, too. If you head out early, you can check out the Party in the Park at Walk of Fame Park. A large TV screen will be erected, and food trucks will be parked and ready to feed the fans. The party kicks off at 5:30p.m.
If you went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, you know that Smashville produces a great show. The Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said what you see at the arena will be bigger and better this year.
"We've invested more than we ever have before in the game operation itself for the entertainment side of it. We're doing something that has never been done in arena sports before," he said.
A big question mark for Thursday night is who will be singing the National Anthem.
Last year, the Anthem was sung by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Keith Urban. Thursday night's performer is still a secret.
