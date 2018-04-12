What To Know For Tonight's Preds Game

5:01 AM, Apr 12, 2018
2 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Thursday night is Game 1 of the first series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Nashville Predators. They'll take on the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena at 8:30 p.m. 

There will be plenty of fun ahead of the game, too. If you head out early, you can check out the Party in the Park at Walk of Fame Park. A large TV screen will be erected, and food trucks will be parked and ready to feed the fans. The party kicks off at 5:30p.m.

Preds Viewing Parties: Where To Watch Thursday's Game

If you went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, you know that Smashville produces a great show. The Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said what you see at the arena will be bigger and better this year.

"We've invested more than we ever have before in the game operation itself for the entertainment side of it. We're doing something that has never been done in arena sports before," he said. 

A big question mark for Thursday night is who will be singing the National Anthem.

Last year, the Anthem was sung by Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, and Keith Urban. Thursday night's performer is still a secret.

To find out about parking around Bridgestone Arena, click here. 

More Stories:
Preds Vs. Avalanche: 5 Things To Know
Who Will Sing The Anthem At Preds Playoff Games?

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top