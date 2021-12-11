Widespread damage in Middle Tennessee following overnight severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Severe overnight storms caused widespread damage in Middle Tennessee.

West and Middle Tennessee were hit by two lines of severe weather Friday night and into Saturday morning. The State Emergency Operations Center is activated at a level three state of emergency.

The line of storms caused damage across five states and left at least 50 people dead in Mayfield, Kentucky. Three people in West Tennessee were killed in the first storm wave of the night. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said two people died in Lake County and another in Obion County.

As of 7 a.m. Saturday, no weather-related fatalities have been reported in Middle Tennessee.

Numerous trees and power lines are down across the area. The storm also caused widespread power outages throughout the region.

The Nashville International Airport has minor roof damage and crews are dealing with issues caused by flying debris. Travelers being dropped off at BNA on Saturday morning are being routed to the arrivals level as crews work to clean up the area. The National Weather Service said BNA registered wind gusts of 78 mph, which is the third-highest measured wind gusts ever at the airport.

Six Nashville Fire stations are without power, however, the Nashville Fire Department said all crews are still responding to calls and the outage has not impacted service.

In Cheatham County, the Kingston Springs area was hit hard by storms. Debris, including power lines and toppled trees, covered parts of Highway 70 early Saturday morning. Cheatham County officials said there are several roads that are impassable.

In the Sneed Road area off Highway 70, an electric business and about a dozen homes were heavily damaged. A shelter was opened at the Harpeth Baptist Church on Butterworth Road.

Kingston Springs damage near Sneed Road

In Wilson County, Mt. Juliet officials said 10 to 14 homes were significantly damaged in the storms and another 60 to 80 homes sustained cosmetic damage. Much of the damage is from the Cobblestone Landing area toward Mt. Juliet Elementary.

Several cities in Sumner County have confirmed damage from the storms. The Sumner County Emergency Management Agency said there is damage in Hendersonville, Gallatin, Keytown, Castalian Springs and Bethpage. In Hendersonville, officials are asking residents to limit travel as crews work to clean up multiple streets that have been blocked by trees and power lines.