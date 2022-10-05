Watch Now
Wilson County officials increase reward to $5K in Mya Fuller murder case

Mya Fuller remains found in Watertown off of Trammel Road
Mya Fuller remains found in Watertown off of Trammel Road
Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 05, 2022
LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Wilson County officials have increased the reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for Mya Fuller's death.

The reward was increased from $1,000 to $5,000.

Fuller was found dead in a rural part of Wilson County in early August. She was last seen on the evening of Saturday, July 30 working a job at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Detectives confirmed she was seen leaving alone.

Anyone with information to help on the case should contact the Wilson County sheriff's office at 615-444-1412 ext. 233 or 359, or call the Wilson County Crime Stoppers at 888-808-7894. Callers may remain anonymous.

