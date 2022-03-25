Capitol View commentary: Friday, March 25, 2022

CAPITOL VIEW

By Pat Nolan, NEWSCHANNEL5 Political Analyst

March 25, 2022

THE LATEST SCANDAL ON TENNESSEE’S CAPITOL HILL GROWS AS A FEDERAL GRAND JURY SUBPOENAS 10-12 LAWMAKERS TO TESTIFY

When NEWSCHANNEL5’s Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams was on my INSIDE POLITICS show last week, he told me there were a lot of people on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill who are nervous about an ongoing federal investigation. It is a probe that has already seen one lawmaker resign and plead guilty to wire fraud charges, while a former Speaker of the House and his former aide have been implicated.

This week there were more developments in the budding scandal. Phil broke the story that current Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and 10-12 other lawmakers have been subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury. Testimony could begin within the next week or so.

State Representative Bud Hulsey, a Republican from Sullivan County from Upper East Tennessee, confirms he has received a subpoena to testify. Who else will fess up?

Another possible sign of a widening FBI probe comes from this latest Phil Williams’ scoop. He reported Thursday that the federal grand jury wants the records of a controversial vote in the House which narrowly approved a school voucher law a few years ago. Phil has earlier reported allegations of bribes being offered for votes, including a general’s position in the Tennessee National Guard.

Stay tuned!

ELSEWHERE ON THE HILL

With state lawmakers entering into the final weeks of the 112th Tennessee General Assembly, there were some signs of life that a new K-12 education funding formula, the key element of Governor Bill Lee’s legislative agenda, might still be approved before a potential mid-April adjournment.

The bill passed through a House subcommittee Tuesday. But even in passing it, House members, including a key lawmaker, indicated they still need more questions answered before they are ready to give final approval.

A Senate committee considered and approved the same legislation on Wednesday, but not without a lot of questions and some changes being made, including funding for charter schools.

When a bill is rejected or is delayed in committee as the end of session draws close, it is a bad sign. This week, that was a discouragement for those hoping to provide more protections to women who are victims of domestic violence.

But those pushing to plug the many loopholes in the state’s domestic violence protection system aren’t giving up. For one man, the quest is a very personal one, after having lost two family members.

On the other hand, a positive committee vote this week gives some hope (despite organized opposition both inside and outside the state) for those who have been trying for years to provide help for suffering patients through legalizing some form of medical marijuana, which almost every other state has already done.

Finally, state lawmakers are expanding their charge as education know-it-alls by also being the board of trustees for all the state’s public colleges and universities. A bill passed in both houses would allow students and staffers to sue public colleges and universities if they feel they’ve been unfairly punished for not accepting “divisive concepts.”

There are some changes that need to be made so the final legislation passed by both houses will be the same. But I suspect that won’t be a big issue and Governor Lee will likely sign the measure into law.

A TEMPORARY FOOD TAX BREAK AND LOWER STATE LICENSE PLATE FEES PROPOSED TO HELP WITH INFLATION

You don’t need to be told that inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years.

You can see it, and pay for it, every time you go to the grocery store.

Governor Bill Lee says he wants to help. The supplemental budget is set to send to lawmakers as soon as next week would suspend all food taxes for a month, with the actual 30 days the tax suspension would be in effect, still be determined.

You see, and pay for, rising costs every time you fill up your car or truck with gas. Democrats proposed suspending the state’s fuel taxes, but Governor Lee doesn’t appear inclined to propose that, even though several other states have already done and others are considering it.

It is a reelection year and frankly, Tennessee lawmakers have been talking among themselves about a tax cut of some nature even before this latest spike in prices. Therefore, I would expect the Governor’s temporary suspension of the food tax to be approved. But please refrain from hoard buying that month, creating empty shelves and artificial shortages.

It appears there will be another tax break being proposed. According to an article in AXIOS-NASHVILLE: “Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, told reporters he is discussing the possibility of eliminating a portion of license plate fees to provide economic relief as part of the upcoming budget.

• Eliminating the state portion of license plate fees would save taxpayers a combined $120 million, according to an estimate attached to the legislation.

What he's saying: McNally said the vehicle registration holiday would "probably get at a larger population across the state" because low-income residents who receive government assistance for groceries don't pay taxes on the food.

• "It'll be one of the things I think we end up discussing with the governor and the House and try to reach some agreement on which of those taxes to remove," McNally said.’

Will the Legislature approve both temporary tax reductions? I suspect doing both may require more of a reelection appetite than some lawmakers can stomach. But you never know.

THE 5th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT GOP PRIMARY CONTINUES TO GROW WITH MORE CANDIDATES AS A RESIDENCY FIGHT CONTINUES

The field of candidates in the already crowded 5th Congressional District Republican primary continues to grow. This week Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles made his bid official.

Nashville businessman Baxter Lee also announced he is in the field this week.

An impasse in the Tennessee General Assembly continues over imposing a three-year residency requirement for party primary candidates seeking to run for federal office. While constitutional questions have been raised, both house of the General Assembly have approved the residency requirement by overwhelming majorities. Where they disagree is whether the new law would take effect right away before the April 7 qualifying deadline or after this election.

It may take a conference committee of both houses to try and find an acceptable solution. An immediate effective date might keep at least one candidate (Morgan Ortagus) from being able to run without winning a court challenge. Also, the closer this all gets to the qualifying date raises other potential complications as you can read in this radio interview with Senate sponsor Frank Niceley as reported in THE TENNESSEE STAR.

The State Republican Party could also get involved as complaints have been made to the state GOP Executive Committee that some of the 5th District candidates are not in compliance with a party rule that they should have voted in recent Republican primaries.

Meanwhile to go along with her endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Morgan Ortagus has received the endorsement of a Super PAC operated by House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik's, R-N.Y. On Tuesday, the Congresswoman released the PAC’s latest round of endorsements, seeking to boost GOP women candidates ahead of November's midterm elections.

THE BLOOD SPORT THAT PASSES FOR A SUPREME COURT CONFIRMATION HEARING

This week the Judiciary Committee of the United States Senate held 4 days of hearings on the nomination of Appeals Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. If confirmed she would the first African American woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Based on her outstanding record, Judge Brown is highly qualified for the post and there used to be a time when nominees to the Supreme Court were judged on their record, not on which political party and President controls the White House.

But both parties feel aggrieved by past confirmation processes. They have turned confirmation hearings into a blood sport, aimed more at distorting a candidate’s record and qualifications along with asking irrelevant gotcha questions on social hot-button issues, all seeking to score points with their political bases. There are even a few Senators who seek to use the process to advance their efforts, to elect the man they see in the mirror every morning, to be the next President.

This time it was the Republican’s part of the script to build doubts, and seek to torpedo the nomination, not through their no votes, but by chipping off support from among Senate Democrats who hold the slimmest of margins in the Senate. Democrats have tried to do the same in the past, and this happens, even when the newest Justice won’t change the liberal-conservative balance of power on the Court.

Who knows for sure what will happen with Judge Jackson’s nomination until the votes are actually cast on the Senate floor? For now, it appears the smear effort in committee by Republicans has not worked with Democrats still hoping for a final vote before their Easter recess next month, with all 50 Democrats in support, and maybe with even one or more GOP Senators voting yes on the Brown nomination.

A MONTH SINCE THE INVASION AND UNCERTAINTY REMAINS

It has now been a month since Russia invaded Ukraine, expecting an easy victory. That hasn’t happened as Ukraine has fought its bigger neighbor to a seeming stalemate. President Joe Biden met with his NATO allies this week in Brussels, pleading more aid and support to Ukraine, and with the U.S. invoking more sanctions against Russia, including 300 Russian lawmakers and Russian businesses.

The sanctions have had some success, but the growing fear remains will the frustration of the Russians, especially its President Vladimir Putin lead them to use chemical, biological or even tactical nuclear weapons? Losses on mounting on both sides with an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 Russian soldiers dead (including several generals) while the Ukrainian losses also included many civilian casualties and more than 10 million of its citizens displaced or now refugees as Russia continue to focus on pounding civilian targets amid continuing charges of war crimes being committed.

Some are comparing the Russian failure to conquer Ukraine as mindful of the ultimate failure of its war in Afghanistan. Others see it as the greatest potential confrontation of nuclear powers since the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962 almost 60 years ago. With the Doomsday clock possibly moving still closer to midnight, the biggest uncertainty remains: Is there an end game to defuse this crisis and when will we see it?

A LITTLE MORE CLARITY ABOUT WHO WILL BE INVOLVED IN PAYING FOR A NEW TITANS STADIUM

This week Tennessee Governor Bill Lee confirmed the state is in negotiations about paying for some part of the projected multi-billion-dollar cost for a new Titans NFL football stadium.

He did not say how much the state would chip in. But with the Titans wanting the new facility ready by 2026, the state’s contribution could be known within the next few weeks when the Governor submits his supplemental budget requests for approval by the Legislature before it adjourns for the year.

State funding makes sense not only because the new facility will have a major positive economic impact statewide, and the cost to provide that shouldn’t be borne completely by the citizens of Nashville.

Last week Nashville Mayor John Cooper brought his own clarity to the new stadium project. He told NEWSCHANNEL5 that the Titans are responsible for the costs of a new stadium adding: “fundamentally the city is not in the entertainment or stadium business." Titans team officials have said they are committed to "heavily investing financially in a new stadium."

All this clarity is certainly helpful. Nobody wants to be left in the dark, especially about such a large project that might be funded. But with a deadline of 2026 to get the new stadium done, the sooner even more clarity is given, through a final proposal being unveiled, the better.

Another area of clarity regarding a major economic event in Nashville came this week when Mayor Cooper seemed to throw a lot of cold water on Nashville hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention. The choice seems to be between Nashville and Milwaukee. But it seems the Wisconsin city may now be even more of a clear favorite to host.

HONORING 50 YEARS BY TELLING THE FULL STORY

The Arts Center in Nashville’s Centennial Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

In doing so, it is stepping up to tell the whole story that led to its founding.

In one of the most cowardly and shameful acts in Nashville history, the leaders of the old city of Nashville decided in the early 1960s to close all its municipal swimming pools rather than integrate them. That included what is today the site of the Arts Center, which was then one of the city’s showplace swimming facilities.

I remember the closings. I had just learned to swim in the Centennial Pool. For a decade, that pool remained closed, even after the other city-owned pool facilities reopened.

Since the Arts Center opened in the early 1970s, it has served all the citizens of Nashville well. Metro Parks leaders of today should be commended for marking the 50th anniversary of the Arts Center by placing a historical marker in front of the Arts building, remembering and celebrating the courage of the young local African Americans who tried to integrate the Centennial Park pool just over 60 years ago.

It is the type of courage and history that needs to be taught in our schools even if some find it “divisive.” Civil rights icon John Lewis would call it “good trouble.” It is something that should be remembered and encouraged when needed today, especially since it came about due to the shameful actions of our leaders many years ago.

METRO LOOKS AGAIN TO CONVERT A SHUTTERED SHOPPING MALL INTO A MEDICAL FACILITY AND MORE

Much as the city did during the administration of Mayor Karl Dean with the 100 Oaks Mall, current Mayor John Cooper unveiled plans this week for the city to buy the shuttered Hickory Hollow Mall property in Antioch. The land has been more recently the Global Crossings facility. Under the new plan, the city would work with Vanderbilt Medical Center (VUMC) to convert the property into a badly needed health care facility for this quickly growing and underserved community.

The cost to purchase the property is $44 million dollars, which Mayor Cooper believes will be offset by a long-term lease the city will sign with VUMC to operate the renovated medical center, which could include up to 600,000 square feet.

Metro already has many government-related services in the area around the mall, including a branch of Nashville State Community College, the Ford Ice Center, the Southeast Community Center, and the Nashville Public Library’s Southeast Branch. Under Mayor Cooper’s plan besides being just going from “mall to medical”, more services will be added. That includes a facility for the arts, after-school youth programming, childcare, Metro offices and services, and entrepreneur and small business development opportunities.

The Metro Council will be briefed on the plan today (Friday) in the hopes of approval being given perhaps at its first meeting in April. Mayor Cooper has indicated a desire to have the legal documents ready to close the land sale by the end of April. The VUMC lease is apparently still in negotiations.

GOOD NEWS ON A UNDER 5 COVID VACCINE WHILE THE LATEST VIRUS VARIANT SPREADS

For months, parents with children 5 years or younger have been concerned there is no approved Covid vaccine to protect their kids.

This week there finally is some potential good news on this subject from Moderna. The big remaining question is: Will the federal government have enough money left to buy the needed doses for the under-5 vaccine, since Congress failed to include any new Covid funding in the omnibus spending it passed a couple of weeks ago? The same question arises about where the money will come from if a fourth shot (a second booster dose) is approved for adults as suggested by the vaccine companies.

As for COVID-19 itself, the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain near record lows in this country. That comes even as the latest omicron subvariant is spiking in Europe and other parts of the world, and it is becoming a growing percentage of cases here. This article looks at the pro and con cases regarding if yet another wave of the virus is coming.

METRO SCHOOLS DIRECTOR DR. ADRIENNE BATTLE ON INSIDE POLITICS

This past week has been the first time this school year that Metro Public Schools have not operated under rules requiring students, teachers, and staff to wear masks.

With the COVID-19 virus declining in numbers, wearing face masks are optional for now.

That means with our guest on INSIDE POLITICS this week, the Director of Metro Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, we can talk about other school-related issues besides public health.

And there is always plenty to discuss especially with all the education-related legislation on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill. It seems our elected officials think they are the largest school board in the state, if not the nation or the world!

We welcome Dr. Battle back to the program and thank her for joining us!

