Citing vaccination rate, Metro could issue new public health order next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Now that more than 30% of Davidson County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Metro Public Health officials say they’re working on a reopening update that could come as early as next week.

Dr. Alex Jahangir confirmed the update during Metro’s weekly COVID briefing on Thursday, citing the vaccination rate and the number of new cases and hospitalizations.

"Again, if you remember, we always said when we hit the metric, we’re going to spend the next seven days evaluating the situation on the ground to make sure there’s nothing abnormal and thus far, cases have remained stable, hospitalizations remain stable," said Dr. Jahangir.

Dr. Jahangir said the health department and Mayor John Cooper’s Office are working together on a new public health order. Although he did not elaborate on the specifics of the new order, Dr. Jahangir said he’s “pretty confident” that update will come early next week. However, it's unclear as to when that order would go into effect.

Earlier this week, Metro surpassed 30% of residents having received at least their first dose. Mayor John Cooper has said that Nashville's reopening hinges on its vaccination rate. Restrictions were eased when the city hit 20% and are expected to continue to ease now that the goal of 30% has been met.

Restrictions that are expected to change include the following:

Indoor gatherings can increase to 15 people.

Bars and restaurants can increase capacity to 225 people per floor, with social distancing.

Indoor dining party size can increase to 15 people.

Large, low-risk conventions can hold up to 3,000 people, with Metro Public Health approval.

Outdoor stadium capacity can increase to 40 percent.

As of Thursday, 31.7% of residents have received at least their first dose, and 18% are now fully vaccinated.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee, visit covid19.nashville.gov for Davidson County, covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org.