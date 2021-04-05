Tennessee expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as Nashville hits 30% vaccinated with at least one dose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 30% of Nashville residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the entire state opens up appointments to anyone 16 years or older.

Mayor John Cooper celebrated the news on social media, with a push for the city to meet the goal of having 50% of residents receive at least one dose by May.

UPDATE: Over 30% of Nashvillians have received a vaccine. Let’s get to 50% by May! #50by5



Please go online today to book your appointment. There are openings starting Sunday, April 11th at https://t.co/0pJXgPi0hQ. You can also visit https://t.co/bcz1mwVo3d or call 615-862-7777. — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 5, 2021

As of April 5, all adults in Tennessee are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in every county. Gov. Lee announced the move in late March, adding that counties could offer appointments to all adults before the date. Tennessee beat the deadline of May 1 set by President Joe Biden for states to offer vaccines to all adults.

Many Middle Tennessee counties began offering appointments to all adults soon after the governor's announcement and Davidson County expanded vaccine eligibility last week.

Cooper said Nashville's reopening hinges on its vaccination rate. Restrictions were eased when the city hit 20% and are expected to continue to ease now that the goal of 30% has been met.

Restrictions that are expected to change include the following:



Indoor gatherings can increase to 15 people.

Bars and restaurants can increase capacity to 225 people per floor, with social distancing.

Indoor dining party size can increase to 15 people.

Large, low-risk conventions can hold up to 3,000 people, with Metro Public Health approval.

Outdoor stadium capacity can increase to 40 percent.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee, visit covid19.nashville.gov for Davidson County, covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org.