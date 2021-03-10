Drummer pivots to mowing lawns to pay the bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Music City drummer has turned to mowing lawns to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Gigs and concerts have been scarce, but Shane Williams is hanging on during the era of COVID-19. He plays for Neal McCoy and moved to Music City 12 years ago. "It got tough, but at the same time, you just have to figure it out," Williams said. "You can’t just sit there and say 'woe is me can somebody give me some money please?'"

When the stimulus money wasn't enough, Shane took matters into his own hands and started mowing lawns. "I put a post up on East Nashville, the East Nashville Page on Facebook, and I said 'hey anybody needs their lawn mowed, or if you want reoccurring services just let me know,' and it actually got a lot of traction," Williams said. "It helped me and the dog out to keep my income going.”

He plans on naming the business "Roscoe's Landscaping" after his dog. Due to his growing endeavor, he took a leap of faith and bought more equipment for the busy season. "It’s super nerve-racking, I’ve never owned a business," Williams said.

On Sunday, he got to play in a gig out of state which was refreshing, and he's optimistic the sound of music will return to Music City one day soon. "I think it will definitely come back," Williams said.

On the bright side, he found his second passion during the pandemic. "It’s been tough, Roscoe’s seen me look down a few times ya know, he’s just kind of like 'it’s alright dad,' so we’re figuring it out," Williams said.

March 10 is Williams' birthday. If you'd like to give him a birthday present, he's accepting new clients in the East Nashville area. Call to make an appointment for lawn mowing or leaf removal. Call 615-210-4929 to reach him.