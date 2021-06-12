Watch

East Nashville music venue re-opens after pandemic

The 5 Spot in East Nashville held its first in-person performance since the pandemic to a sold-out audience on Friday night.
Posted at 11:04 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 00:04:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville continues to take steps to rebound with a popular live music venue opening its doors for its first live performance since the pandemic.

The big event featured the singer Tristen performing songs from her new album Aquatic Flowers, along with virtual performances by Jenny Lewis, Vanessa Carlton, Robyn Hitchcock and others.

It's been a long journey to reopening for The 5 spot.

The venue had to close its doors after last year's tornadoes ripped through East Nashville. It reopened a bit more than a week later but had to close down again after just half a night, due to the pandemic.

The 5 Spot live-streamed the show, but the co-owner of the venue says there's nothing that compares to being there in person.

"It’s a beautiful room, it looks great on TV, it looks great on the live stream but there is no comparison to having a live in-person audience," said Travis Collinsworth, Co-Owner of The 5 Spot.

The 5 Spot says even after the pandemic it will keep its live streaming equipment up to broadcast shows online.

