Grand Ole Opry to open at full capacity Friday night; masks not required

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s “the show that made country music famous" -- that’s the celebrated phrase about the Grand Ole Opry, which opens to a full capacity Friday night after more than a year.
The Opry does follow Metro Health guidelines, so if you are vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask inside the Opry, but they invite guests and staff to wear them as an extra layer of protection.
They have nearly 4,400 seats they hope to fill this weekend as Nashville lifts Coronavirus mandates.
“It’s a huge sigh of relief. It feels a lot to me like the day our beloved Little Jimmy Dickens and Brad Paisley placed that circle of wood from the Ryman, back into the Opry stage after the flood of 2010. We are not there yet or crossed the finish line but whew, does that feel good. A sense of relief. And a sense of ‘by golly we are going to get there and cross that finish line,’” said Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers.
The doors open at 6 p.m. tonight, and the show starts at 7 p.m. The lineup tonight includes Charles Esten, Lorrie Morgan and The Oak Ridge Boys.
As of Friday afternoon, there were still seats available for the weekend shows.
Related story: Mask mandate, capacity restrictions lifted in Nashville; what you need to know
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.