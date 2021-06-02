Middle Tennessee nonprofits seeking donations, volunteers amid pandemic rebound

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The COVID-19 pandemic has put a major strain on non-profits in Middle Tennessee. Many of them are struggling to keep up with the demand in services and raising enough funds.

A new study reveals most of them have seen a drop in donations and funding. They may receive grants from time to time, but after the devastating past 15 months we’ve had in Middle Tennessee, they need more help from the public.

The need started with the March 2020 tornadoes. Major Ethan Frizzell, with the Salvation Army, says over a weekend, they moved from doing tornado disaster work to pandemic-response work.

He said the challenge at the time was finding where funding sources would come from and what would be funded for during the pandemic. They had a tremendous amount of demand in prevention of people losing their homes and housing stability.

A new study from the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Center for Nonprofit Management of an economic analysis of nonprofits in the region showed Frizzell they have a lot of great working relationships with so many groups like the United Way.

"It's been quite busy, but we know is that we know we may grow a little weary, we don't grow tired of doing good because we know the differences in the lives of those we serve, and if we can remove fear, and provide hope and comfort. Then Nashville can restore faster,” said Frizzell.

Since nonprofits are an economic driver for Middle Tennessee, Frizzell wants people to keep supporting them. It can be by donating funds or even volunteering with an organization the best suits you.