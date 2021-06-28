Need rent assistance in Tennessee? Help is still available; what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Help is still available for Tennessee residents who need assistance paying their rent.
In Davidson County, eligible residents can take advantage of the Housing Opportunity Partnership and Employment (HOPE) program to help with rent and utilities. The HOPE program is funded with federal money and is set aside to help Nashville renters who have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic.
To qualify, you must:
- You must live in Davidson County
- Your family must not make more than 80% of the median household income for the county. You can find details here.
- Must fill out an application here.
If you have problems filling out an application, you can also call the HOPE Rental Assistance Program at 615-862-RENT, or send them an email at metro.action@nashville.gov.
READ MORE ABOUT THE HOPE PROGRAM HERE
For all other counties, you can apply for rent relief through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. Legal advice is also available there.
The Nashville Bar Association also offers its free Dial-A-Lawyer program on the first Tuesday of each month. The next time for that is July 6th.
You can also reach out for help through the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands at (800) 238-1443. They also offer free in-person clinics.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.