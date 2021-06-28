Watch

Need rent assistance in Tennessee? Help is still available; what you need to know

WTVF
The HOPE Program, which is funded with federal money, is millions of dollars set aside to help Nashville renters who have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Jun 28, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Help is still available for Tennessee residents who need assistance paying their rent.

In Davidson County, eligible residents can take advantage of the Housing Opportunity Partnership and Employment (HOPE) program to help with rent and utilities. The HOPE program is funded with federal money and is set aside to help Nashville renters who have fallen behind on payments during the pandemic.

To qualify, you must:

If you have problems filling out an application, you can also call the HOPE Rental Assistance Program at 615-862-RENT, or send them an email at metro.action@nashville.gov.

READ MORE ABOUT THE HOPE PROGRAM HERE

For all other counties, you can apply for rent relief through the Tennessee Housing Development Agency. Legal advice is also available there.

The Nashville Bar Association also offers its free Dial-A-Lawyer program on the first Tuesday of each month. The next time for that is July 6th.

You can also reach out for help through the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands at (800) 238-1443. They also offer free in-person clinics.

