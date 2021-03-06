Project Connect Nashville works to restore North Nashville, a year after the tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even a year later, there's still a lot of work to be done in North Nashville, in order to recover from the tornadoes.

A group of about 40 volunteers gathered Saturday morning at the Historic First Community Church to do some basic construction work, and repaint houses.

"There's a great need still for volunteers to come work construction projects in North Nashville," said Zach Bevill, Operations and Program Director for Project Connect Nashville.

"There’s still a lot of tornado devastation that happened that we’re still in the process of rebuilding," said Rev. Ella Clay, Pastor at Historic First Community Church.

Volunteers also completed other tasks to make the neighborhood more beautiful. "We’re going up and down the streets, making sure we’re getting the trash and the litter that’s up," said Rev. Clay.

But the centerpiece of the volunteer gathering was restoring an old white house next door to the church. For years, another old red brick house has been home base in North Nashville for Project Connect. "The problem is, it’s just not big enough, so we’re actually moving over into this white house," said Bevill.

Before that can happen, volunteers worked long hours to fix what a storm stole in a few seconds. "There was a bunch of rot from where the roof had been damaged and then leaks over the years, so they’re replacing one of the beams in the flood and then the sub-floor," said Bevill.

Once the house is restored, they'll be able to host their food distribution center there along with educational programs. "Trauma healing classes that we’re going to be having on Thursdays here from 9 am to 11 o’clock," said Rev. Clay.

When it's all finish, Bevill envisions this as the front porch for all of North Nashville. It may not heal all wounds, but it's a good place to start. "It’s our desire and our hope to see churches and believers come together to serve and love the community," said Bevill.

If you'd like to volunteer with Project Connect Nashville as they continue to restore North Nashville, click here.