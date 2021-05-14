Metro Schools will still require masks until further notice, despite Nashville lifting mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite Nashville lifting its indoor mask mandate, Metro Nashville Public Schools says it will still require masks at its facilities until further notice.

MNPS announced the update Friday, saying masks will continue to be required in all MNPS facilities, as well as during graduations. Click here to read more about the district's COVID update.

Thursday evening, Metro said it would lift its indoor mask mandate Friday. All other capacity restrictions have also been lifted.

Earlier in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would ease its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Metro Health officials initially said they would keep the mask order in place, but hours later, they reversed course, saying they would not require masks for vaccinated people while indoors.

Vaccinations for children ages 12-15 have also begun in Nashville after the FDA approved the vaccine for children in that age range. At Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks location, roughly 725 doses were administered on Thursday.