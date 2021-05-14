Metro Schools will still require masks until further notice, despite Nashville lifting mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite Nashville lifting its indoor mask mandate, Metro Nashville Public Schools says it will still require masks at its facilities until further notice.
MNPS announced the update Friday, saying masks will continue to be required in all MNPS facilities, as well as during graduations. Click here to read more about the district's COVID update.
Masks will continue to be required in all MNPS facilities, as well as during graduations, until further notice. The full update is on our website. https://t.co/BW23lmrRo9 pic.twitter.com/G4318hvpbU— Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) May 14, 2021
Thursday evening, Metro said it would lift its indoor mask mandate Friday. All other capacity restrictions have also been lifted.
Earlier in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would ease its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Metro Health officials initially said they would keep the mask order in place, but hours later, they reversed course, saying they would not require masks for vaccinated people while indoors.
Vaccinations for children ages 12-15 have also begun in Nashville after the FDA approved the vaccine for children in that age range. At Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks location, roughly 725 doses were administered on Thursday.
What is the rebound?
As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.
Find more in the sections below
-
More Safely Back to School storiesHow schools are changing, and what you can do to help your child get the most from their education, in-person or virtual
-
Getting Back To WorkLearn about the latest job openings, how to file for benefits and succeed in the job market.
-
Making Ends MeetFind help on topics from rent to food to new belt-tightening techniques.
-
Managing the PressureFeeling isolated or frustrated? Learn ways to connect with people virtually, get counseling or manage your stress.
-
Doing What’s RightKeep track of the way people are spending your tax dollars and treating your community.
-
State of EducationFind ways to cope with the new normal around schools and celebrate students’ success in the age of Coronavirus.
-
We're Open Y'allSupport local businesses doing their best to stay open and serve their customers during Covid.