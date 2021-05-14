Watch

Your guide to making ends meet and keeping your family safe

Actions

Metro Schools will still require masks until further notice, despite Nashville lifting mandate

items.[0].image.alt
Metro Nashville Public Schools via Twitter
Metro Schools says it's keeping its mask requirement until further notice.
image_720.png
Posted at 10:26 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 11:26:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite Nashville lifting its indoor mask mandate, Metro Nashville Public Schools says it will still require masks at its facilities until further notice.

MNPS announced the update Friday, saying masks will continue to be required in all MNPS facilities, as well as during graduations. Click here to read more about the district's COVID update.

Thursday evening, Metro said it would lift its indoor mask mandate Friday. All other capacity restrictions have also been lifted.

Earlier in the day, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it would ease its indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people. Metro Health officials initially said they would keep the mask order in place, but hours later, they reversed course, saying they would not require masks for vaccinated people while indoors.

Vaccinations for children ages 12-15 have also begun in Nashville after the FDA approved the vaccine for children in that age range. At Vanderbilt's 100 Oaks location, roughly 725 doses were administered on Thursday.

What is the rebound?

As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.

Find more in the sections below

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast