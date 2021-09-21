Watch

The Bluebird Cafe to resume having shows 7 days a week

The iconic venue announced it will return to having shows seven days a week.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 21, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bluebird Cafe continues its rebound from the pandemic. The iconic venue announced it would return to having shows seven days a week, according to a post on Instagram.

It will be a big move for the venue as they had been closed for more than a year during the pandemic and reopened officially in July.

When they reopened, their General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Erika Wollam Nichols said in a lot of ways it was like opening a new business.

Since their reopening, they announced they would be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours before the show.

The venue will resume showing shows seven days in a row starting Thursday. Click here for more details.

The Bluebird Cafe reopens after 16 months

