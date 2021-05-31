The Rebound: Tourism surges in Nashville for Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A surge in tourism this weekend means a busy few days for restaurants and shops.
People are using this long, holiday weekend to celebrate.
For Craig Sims, his family chose to visit Nashville from Dallas because they wanted to get a taste of normalcy again.
"We came here because its open," Sims said, "She graduated last year and all her senior stuff was robbed from her so we wanted to do a big trip."
Shops are also benefiting from this tourism surge.
Brittany Hartwell is the owner of Molly Green, a retail shop with multiple locations, including in Hillsboro and Fifth + Broadway.
Hartwell tells us her stores have seen an uptick in sales this past weekend.
"I think more people are traveling now and have the time off of work," Hartwell said, "so of course we'll see more people on long weekends.
BNA tells us over the weekend they saw about 50,000 passengers per-day traveling through the airport, making it the busiest the airport has been so far this year.
AAA says around 40 million Americans traveled 50-plus miles this weekend. That's a huge jump from last May.
