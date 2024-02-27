A sit down conversation with Titans head Coach Brian Callahan: Part Two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New Titans coach Brian Callahan is headed to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week along with general manager Ran Carthon and other members of the team’s personnel department.

It’s the next step in the new coach’s off season after a very busy first month on the job.

Before immersing himself in Combine preparations, Callahan sat down with NewsChannel 5 Sports’ Steve Layman for a conversation about living out his dream as an NFL head coach and his first few weeks in Nashville. In part two of the conversation, Callahan discusses his coaching philosophy and the hiring of offensive coordinator Nick Holz and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

He also explains why he’s excited about the opportunity to work with Titans second-year quarterback Will Levis and why he believes the coach/quarterback relationship is the most important in the entire organization. Callahan’s also asked about the possibility of unrestricted free agent Derrick Henry returning to Tennessee.

You can watch part one of the interview below.