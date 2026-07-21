Alex Palou wins Music City Grand Prix

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Alex Palou turned the tables from his disappointing second place finish at the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix last year. The series leader pulled away over the last 40 laps to beat defending champ Josef Newgarden and two other Team Penske drivers for the win at Nashville Superspeedway.

Palou assumed the lead when Scott McLaughlin took his final pit stop earlier than the rest of the lead pack. That group got the benefit of the fourth and final caution flag of the day, going to pit row with 40 laps left.

Palou’s Chip Ganassi Racing crew got him out of the stall and back on track first, just in front of Newgarden, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES leader was able to hold on from there to get his fifth victory of the season.

Team Penske took the other two podium spots with Newgarden finishing second and David Malukas third. McLaughlin finished fourth to round out a solid day for the Penske garage.

But it was Palou that continued his dominance. The victory was the 24th of his career and moves him a big step towards a record-tying fourth straight NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship and his fifth in the last six years.

Newschannel 5’s Steve Layman was in Victory Lane to talk with Palou following the race. You can watch the full interview in the video player above.