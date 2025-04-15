Lipscomb hires Trevecca’s Carroll as coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lipscomb has hired Trevecca Nazarene Head Coach Kevin Carroll to the same position, the school announced via press release.

Newschannel 5's Steve Layman reported earlier Tuesday morning that Lipscomb's coaching search was centered on Carroll, who served as an assistant coach at Lipscomb from 2019-2023 under Lennie Acuff.

Carroll left to take the head coaching job at Trevecca in March of 2023, inheriting a struggling program that went just 2-24 the previous season. He turned the program around quickly, going 35-23 over two seasons.

Carroll also has head coaching experience at Maryville-St. Louis. He replaces his former boss Acuff, who left to take Samford's head coaching job last week after leading Lipscomb to the school's second-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after 25 wins and an ASUN championship this year.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Steve.Layman@newschannel5.com.