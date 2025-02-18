Nashville remains hopeful in WNBA push

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The bid for Nashville to land a WNBA expansion franchise may face an uphill climb. The Sports Business Journal reported over the weekend that Cleveland is the frontrunner to land the league’s 16th team.

No official announcement has been made by the WNBA or the teams involved in the bid process, but SBJ says the team will be awarded in March. While that is certainly a blow to Nashville’s chances, people close to the bid for the Tennessee Summitt still believe they have a strong bid and that the city is more than ready to support a team.

The Cleveland bid is the re-launch of a Rockers franchise that was part of the WNBA’s initial launch. It has the full backing of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, who reportedly bid a record $250 million for the team.

But the WNBA is also said to be considering if it wants to expand beyond just one team for the 2028 season. The league is coming off a record-breaking year boosted by Caitlin Clark’s banner rookie campaign and has never been more popular.

Frontrunners for the additional franchises if the ‘W’ decides to expand to 18 teams are believed to be Nashville, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, and Miami.

It’s easy to see why the WNBA would be contemplating further expansion, given the way entrance fees have skyrocketed over the past few years. The Golden State Valkyrie will launch as the league’s 13th team this May after paying $50 Million in its bid.

The bids more than doubled for the Toronto ($115 Million) and Portland ($125 Million) franchises scheduled to begin play for the 2026 season. The expansion fee for Cleveland’s 2028 bid doubled again if the report is correct.

It is believed that the bid for the Tennessee Summitt and other competitive expansion applications is in a similar price range.

One thing that could work against Nashville’s potential bid is the role the NBA plays in WNBA operations. Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, and Miami are all NBA host cities, just like Cleveland, while the Nashville bid is spearheaded by former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, the chairman of the Nashville Predators of the NHL.

Haslam’s proposal to the WNBA was said to be impressive, both financially and in terms of the commitment to use Bridgestone Arena as the teams’ home venue and add a practice facility that can serve youth basketball needs in the community. The bid has the backing of three-time WNBA champion Candace Parker, Hall of Fame quarterback Payton Manning, and country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Steve.Layman@newschannel5.com.