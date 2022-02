A break in the rain today before more returns tonight & tomorrow(2-23-22)

Posted at 5:57 AM, Feb 23, 2022

More Rain Arrives Tonight & Tomorrow, Winter Weather Possible West/Northwest Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, 20% Shower Chance |High: 49| N 5-15

Tonight: Rain Returns, Freezing Rain Possible in West TN &

Western KY |Low: 39| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: More Rain |High: 56| NE to SE 5-10

