Few storms Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Showers & A Few Storms South of I-40 Before Midday | High: 86 | WNW 5-15

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 57 | NW 5-10

Monday: Mostly Sunny | High: 79 | NW 5-15

In Depth:

Areas south of I-40 are dealing with a few showers and some isolated thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Most of this will be gone by midday in time for the Titans game!

Behind the cold front temperatures for the upcoming week will be very comfortbale...highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s!