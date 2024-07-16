A heat advisory continues for most (07.16.24)

Relief is on the way, just not today

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 99,

Heat Index: 104-109| SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Few Showers / Storms |Low: 75| SW 5-10

In Depth:

Intense heat and humidity continue to overtake Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. A Heat Adv. Is in place for majority of the area.

Today, a few scattered showers / storms are likely... However, Wednesday and Thursday look more favorable.

Seasonal and breathable temperatures return for the weekend.