A heat advisory continues for most (07.16.24)

A heat advisory continues for most: Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Posted at 5:06 AM, Jul 16, 2024

Relief is on the way, just not today

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 99,
Heat Index: 104-109| SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Few Showers / Storms |Low: 75| SW 5-10

In Depth:
Intense heat and humidity continue to overtake Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. A Heat Adv. Is in place for majority of the area.

Today, a few scattered showers / storms are likely... However, Wednesday and Thursday look more favorable.

Seasonal and breathable temperatures return for the weekend.

