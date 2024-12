Mild Christmas

Forecast:

Christmas Day: Mostly Cloudy, Sprinkles Poss. | High: 60 | SSE 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Sprinkles Poss | Low: 46 | SSE 3-8

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy, Sprinkle / Drizzle Poss. | High: 60 | SE 5-10

In Depth:

It maybe Christmas and Hanukkah begins this evening, but our weather feels more like spring than winter. Highs the rest of the week will remain around 60 degrees. Rain chances will increase by the end of the week into the weekend.