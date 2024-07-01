Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A one day break from hot & humid conditions, it'll be hot again for the 4th (7.1.24)

Posted at 6:07 AM, Jul 01, 2024

Not as Hot or as Humid Today, It'll be Hot & Humid for the 4th!

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 85| NE 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Pleasant |Low: 62| NE 5-10 then Lt. & Var
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Hot & Humid Again |High: 95| Lt/Var to S 5-10

In Depth:
Take advantage of today's weather! It's definitely the best day of
the week weather wise with lower humidity levels. That break is
over tomorrow, and it'll remain hot and humid through the 4th.

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return
mid-week. Thursday won't be a wash out, but with the heat and
humidity, where it does rain, there could be some brief downpours.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018