A one day break from hot & humid conditions, it'll be hot again for the 4th (7.1.24)

Not as Hot or as Humid Today, It'll be Hot & Humid for the 4th!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 85| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Pleasant |Low: 62| NE 5-10 then Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Hot & Humid Again |High: 95| Lt/Var to S 5-10

In Depth:

Take advantage of today's weather! It's definitely the best day of

the week weather wise with lower humidity levels. That break is

over tomorrow, and it'll remain hot and humid through the 4th.

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return

mid-week. Thursday won't be a wash out, but with the heat and

humidity, where it does rain, there could be some brief downpours.