A taste of winter for your Sunday (11.13.22)

Chilly Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Cold | High: 43 | N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Cold | Low: 29 | NE 5-10

Monday: Partly Cloudy | High: 54 | E 5-10

In Depth:

Cold air has settled into the Mid-South and is here to stay! Clouds will slowly break, and by the afternoon we are expecting a partly cloudy sky with highs almost 20 degrees below normal.

WTVF

If you are heading to the Titans game you'll want to bundle up. From tailgating, through the end of the game temperatures will be cold in the 30s and 40s.