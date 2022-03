Above Average Temperatures Return

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Shower Chances Highest South of I-40 | High: 71 | SE 3-8

Tonight: Shower Chances Highest South of I-40 | Low: 51 | SE 1-6

Details:

Highs the rest of the week will be back in the 60s and 70s. Some rain showers look possible for mainly our southern counties tonight into Wednesday morning. The warmest day of the week will be Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s.