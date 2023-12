Sunshine and 60s Continue

Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny, Mild |High: 60| NE 5-8 mph

Friday: Mostly Sunny, Mild |High: 61| SE 5-8 mph

In Depth:

Quiet and Mild conditions will persist the next few days with upper level ridging in tact. High's today and Friday will top out in the lower 60s with Sunshine!

Clouds will increase Saturday afternoon ahead of our next rain chance which could bring some showers and maybe a few thunderstorms into the area.