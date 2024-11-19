Above Average Today, Below Average Tomorrow (11.19.24)

'Cool' Front Today, Cold Front Tomorrow

Forecast:

Tuesday: Light Showers/Storms| High: 71 | WSW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Breezy, Iso. Showers | Low: 59 | NNW 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

The first cold front is on the way, with a second front expected to follow tomorrow. As the second system sweeps through, temperatures will begin to drop throughout the day, setting the stage for a notably colder Thursday. Thursday's forecast includes a sharp chill, with gusty winds reaching speeds in the 20 to 30 mph range. These winds will create a wind chill effect, making afternoon numbers feel closer to the upper 30s and low 40s, despite actual temperatures being in the 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday mornings will bring the potential for patchy frost and freezing conditions, especially in more rural locations.