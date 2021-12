Warming Up Before Cooling Down for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy Late| High: 64| SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 42| S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 70 | S 10-15

Details:

Highs will continue to warm today and tomorrow. Then a series of cold fronts will bring

rain and a few storm chances for the end of the week. This will bring highs back to the 40s by Sunday.