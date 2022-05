Clearing Sky

Forecast:

Today: Rain Moves Out Early, Afternoon Sunshine | High: 80 | W 5-15

Tonight: Clear Sky, Patch Fog Poss. | Low: 55 | WSW 3-8

The rain is gone, and sunshine will be the story Sunday afternoon as Geodis Park officially opens! Heading into tonight we will likely see some patch fog develop. Rain and thunderstorm chances return late Monday, and unsettled weather will last throughout the upcoming week