AM shower chance then clearing, much cooler this weekend (10.6.23)

AM Shower Chance, Much Cooler Temps for the Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy Start with AM Fog/Shower Ch. then Clearing PM|
High: 77 | NW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Breezy |Low: 46| NW 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy |High: 65| NW 10-15, Gusts: 20 mph
In Depth:
A couple of cold front will sweep across the Mid-South
today. The morning showers and fog will move out, and
the fronts will help usher in much cooler weather for
the weekend.
The last one this evening will make it breezy for tonight
and tomorrow.
Morning temperatures this weekend will drop to the 40s with it being
colder for the start of Sunday. Some spots, especially east of Nashville,
could see patchy frost.