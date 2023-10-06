AM shower chance then clearing, much cooler this weekend (10.6.23)

AM Shower Chance, Much Cooler Temps for the Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy Start with AM Fog/Shower Ch. then Clearing PM|

High: 77 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Breezy |Low: 46| NW 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph

Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy |High: 65| NW 10-15, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

A couple of cold front will sweep across the Mid-South

today. The morning showers and fog will move out, and

the fronts will help usher in much cooler weather for

the weekend.

The last one this evening will make it breezy for tonight

and tomorrow.

Morning temperatures this weekend will drop to the 40s with it being

colder for the start of Sunday. Some spots, especially east of Nashville,

could see patchy frost.