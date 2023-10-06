Watch Now
AM shower chance then clearing, much cooler this weekend (10.6.23)

AM shower chance then clearing: Friday, October 6, 2023
Posted at 5:34 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 07:39:09-04

AM Shower Chance, Much Cooler Temps for the Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy Start with AM Fog/Shower Ch. then Clearing PM|
High: 77 | NW 5-10
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Breezy |Low: 46| NW 10-15, Gusts: 30 mph
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy |High: 65| NW 10-15, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:
A couple of cold front will sweep across the Mid-South
today. The morning showers and fog will move out, and
the fronts will help usher in much cooler weather for
the weekend.
The last one this evening will make it breezy for tonight
and tomorrow.

Morning temperatures this weekend will drop to the 40s with it being
colder for the start of Sunday. Some spots, especially east of Nashville,
could see patchy frost.



