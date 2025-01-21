Another Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold (01.21.25)

Coldest Air This Winter

Forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy Start, Clear by Late Afternoon | High: 24 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Dangerously Cold | Low: 8 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Arctic air is continuing to influence weather patterns across the Mid-South, bringing dangerously cold temperatures and dry conditions.

A fresh surge of cold air moved through the region early this morning, with a slight chance of light flurries. However, due to the dry nature of the front, snowfall was minimal, and no significant accumulation was reported.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits, with wind chill values near zero.

As a result, a Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire NewsChannel 5 coverage area, effective from 6 p.m. today until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

We encourage you to take necessary precautions to stay warm and to protect vulnerable populations and pets during these extreme conditions.

We will remain at or below freezing through Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures finally rising above freezing by Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead, Sunday could bring a wintry mix of precipitation, which is expected to transition into cold rain as the day progresses.