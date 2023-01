Sunny Today, Cloudy Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Clear | High: 60 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy | Low: 48 | S 5-10

In Depth:

Today, the high will be closer to 60 degrees.

Thursday, a cold front will bring rain and a few storms. Some storms could turn strong/severe.

The rain could end with a few snowflakes early Friday.