Another damp, cool day with area showers (4-8-23)

Spotty Showers Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch, Mainly South & East | High: 60 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Gradual Clearing, Patchy Fog | Low: 45 | NE 1-6

Easter: Mostly Sunny | High: 70 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

Today will be a repeat of Friday with a cloudy sky, cool temperatures, and shower chances mainly south and east of Nashville. Tonight, clouds will begin moving out of the Mid-South but we will likely experience patchy fog.

WTVF

If you are heading to the Nashville SC match it is expected to be dry for the match, but because of how wet the ground is it is expected to feel damp outside.

WTVF

Easter Sunday will be the start of a dry pattern with warming temperatures.