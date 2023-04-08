Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another damp, cool day with area showers (4-8-23)

Posted at 5:38 AM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 06:38:16-04

Spotty Showers Saturday

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, 30% Shower Ch, Mainly South & East | High: 60 | NE 5-10

Tonight: Gradual Clearing, Patchy Fog | Low: 45 | NE 1-6
Easter: Mostly Sunny | High: 70 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

Today will be a repeat of Friday with a cloudy sky, cool temperatures, and shower chances mainly south and east of Nashville. Tonight, clouds will begin moving out of the Mid-South but we will likely experience patchy fog.

HENRY 2 DAY PLANNER.png

If you are heading to the Nashville SC match it is expected to be dry for the match, but because of how wet the ground is it is expected to feel damp outside.

NSC HOME NIGHT 2022.png

Easter Sunday will be the start of a dry pattern with warming temperatures.

HENRY 2 Planner 3 - Hourly Left.png

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018