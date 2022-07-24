Heat Advisory 11am-7pm

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Hot | High: 97 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Turning Mostly Cloudy | Low: 78 | SSW 2-7

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Storms | High: 94 | SW 5-10

In Depth:

Another hot day is forecasted as highs once again climb into the upper 90s, and another Heat Advisory will be in effect. Today's Heat Advisory will go from 11am-7pm.

An unsettled pattern moves in beginning Monday which brings rain and thunderstorm chances back to the area for the entire week.