Another Heat Advisory in Effect (7-24-22)

Posted at 5:26 AM, Jul 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-24 06:26:14-04

Heat Advisory 11am-7pm

Forecast:
Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Hot | High: 97 | SSW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Turning Mostly Cloudy | Low: 78 | SSW 2-7
Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Sct'd Storms | High: 94 | SW 5-10

In Depth:
Another hot day is forecasted as highs once again climb into the upper 90s, and another Heat Advisory will be in effect. Today's Heat Advisory will go from 11am-7pm.

An unsettled pattern moves in beginning Monday which brings rain and thunderstorm chances back to the area for the entire week.

