Slightly Cooler But Still Above Average

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 58| N 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 34| Light

In Depth:

Yesterday's high, 65! Today, will be slightly cooler but still above average. We anticipate our afternoon to be filled with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s / low 60s.

WTVF

Our next chance of rain returns overnight Thursday into Friday.