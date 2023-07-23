Watch Now
Another treat for late July with low humidity (7-23-23)

Henry's morning forecast: Sunday, July 23, 2023.
Posted at 5:26 AM, Jul 23, 2023
Another Pleasant Day

Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny and not overly humid | High: 87 | NNW 0-5
Tonight: Clear, pleasant | Low: 67 | CALM
Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 90 | SSW 1-6

In-Depth:
Another beautiful day (for late July) is forecasted for the Mid-South. Make sure to wear sunscreen if you have plans to enjoy the outdoors. Despite temperatures being a few degrees below average, we will see lots of sunshine that could lead to sunburns. If you have plans to attend the Nashville SC match this evening it should be a great evening at Geodis Park!

While humidity won't be much of an issue for your Sunday, we will see humidity climbing as we head into the final week of July.

7 DAY MUGGY METER AM.png

