Another treat for late July with low humidity (7-23-23)

Another Pleasant Day

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and not overly humid | High: 87 | NNW 0-5

Tonight: Clear, pleasant | Low: 67 | CALM

Sunday: Mostly Sunny | High: 90 | SSW 1-6

In-Depth:

Another beautiful day (for late July) is forecasted for the Mid-South. Make sure to wear sunscreen if you have plans to enjoy the outdoors. Despite temperatures being a few degrees below average, we will see lots of sunshine that could lead to sunburns. If you have plans to attend the Nashville SC match this evening it should be a great evening at Geodis Park!

WTVF

While humidity won't be much of an issue for your Sunday, we will see humidity climbing as we head into the final week of July.