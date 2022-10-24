Another Warm Day Ahead (10.24.22)

Above Average Temperatures Return

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy | High: 81 | S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | Low: 60 | S 15-20

In-Depth:

Today will continue to run above normal with highs near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

WTVF

Look for our next chance for rain and storms to return Tuesday. A line of thunderstorms will move across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Much of Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.