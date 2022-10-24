Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another Warm Day Ahead (10.24.22)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Monday, October 24, 2022
Posted at 5:07 AM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 06:52:46-04

Above Average Temperatures Return

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy | High: 81 | S 5-15
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Breezy | Low: 60 | S 15-20

In-Depth:

Today will continue to run above normal with highs near 80 degrees in the afternoon.

download-3.png

Look for our next chance for rain and storms to return Tuesday. A line of thunderstorms will move across the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind cannot be ruled out. Much of Middle Tennessee is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather.

download-4.png

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018