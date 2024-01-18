Another winter weather event (01.18.24)

Storm 5 Alert: Winter Weather Possible

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Cloudy, Winter Mix with Rain, Freezing Rain & Snow Possible in the Area |High: 34| S 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

Tonight: Scattered wintry mix |Low: 21| Breezy

In Depth:

Today, another system brings a chance for winter weather.

Unlike the system from Sunday night and Monday, which was all snow, this one will have a winter mix with a chance for freezing rain, a cold rain and snow.

Here's a look at snow estimates from just ONE computer model, but there could be some light amounts of freezing rain.